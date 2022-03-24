Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum daughters became best friends: 'It was full months of sleepovers’

File Footage

Sandra Bullock revealed Channing Tatum and her daughter have developed a strong bond as the two girls are now best buddies.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Unforgivable star said Evelyn and Laila had ‘full months of sleepovers’ while their parents were working for The Lost City.

The 57-year-old was asked if the kids are now best friends, to which she responded, “They are!”

“It was full months of sleepovers. I mean, they're the same,” Bullock continued.

She added, “They're two A-type strong women who just, you know, they're exerting their power. I respect it.”

Earlier, the actor had stated in a conversation with The New York Times, that she met the Dog actor at their daughters’ school when the girls had a fight and both the stars were called to come to the principals office.

“We met through drama, in the principal's office at preschool,” Bullock said. “We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other's child that caused the damage.”

Bullock then revealed that she and Channing signed the film so that their daughters could spend time together.



