Taylor Swift voice in 'Where the Crawdads Sing's' trailer leaves fans mesmerised:Watch

Taylor Swift’s enticing voice in 'Where the Crawdads Sing's' trailer leaves fans mesmerised: Watch

Taylor Swift’s original song Carolina in Where the Crawdads Sing’s trailer has set the internet on fire.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Swift shared details regarding how she came onboard.

“The book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film adaptation of this book, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” she wrote.

As soon as the trailer surfaced online, fans were delighted to hear the music of their favourite singer.

One of them commented, “Taylor has already outdone herself. I can’t wait to hear the full song! I smell Grammys for this one.”

“Taylor’s haunting voice is what brought me here but now I want to watch this movie for the plot,” another fan remarked.

In 2018, Delia Owens’s novel of the same name gained popularity among book readers. Legally Blonde famed Reese Witherspoon selected this novel for her book club in 2018. After reading the novel, she was impressed with the story and hence decided to produce under her banner Hello Sunshine Company that usually promotes women-centric movies.

Watch the movie trailer here:

Interestingly, the movie features Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones as a main lead. Other actors, Taylor John and Tate Walker are in key roles as well.



The whodunit narrative – as per the summary provided by Sony on YouTube – revolves around a young woman named Kya (Edgar-Jones) from North Carolina marshes who lives a secluded life. She is drawn to two men from the town.

However, her life turns upside down after she gets embroiled in a murder suspect of one of her love interest.

The trailer, though looks eerie, engaging and petrifying, has surely left the audience on the edge of their seats.



