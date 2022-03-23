Prince William told of Jamaica’s ‘unresolved issues’ with British crown

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday met Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who reportedly informed them of his country’s ‘unresolved’ issues with the British monarchy, hinting at a desire to break away.

According to The Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited to the Jamaica House in the capital of Kingston by Mr Holness and wife Juliet where they met several Jamaican cabinet members.

Mr Holness also held a private meeting with William and Kate, reportedly telling them: “Jamaica is a very free and liberal country and the people are very expressive and I’m certain that you will have seen the spectrum of expression yesterday.”

“There are issues here which are, as you would know, unresolved, but your presence gives an opportunity for these issues to be placed in context, put front and centre and to be addressed as best we can,” he added.

The Prime Minister went on to say: “But Jamaica is, as you can see, a country that is very proud of its history, very proud of what we have achieved and we are moving on and we intend to attain, in short order, our developing goals and to fulfil our true ambitions… as an independent, developed, prosperous country.”

Mr Holness promised the people of Jamaica to turn the country from a constitutional monarchy into a Republic during his election campaign.