Prince William, Kate warned Jamaica tour will not help nation agree to monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton are told their Jamaica visit is useless to persuade nation back into Common Wealth.
Jamaicans have demanded separation from Queen and want to opt for a referendum to become a republic.
Good Morning Britain’s correspondent Noel Phillips believes Jamaica “will begin the process of removing the Queen as Head of State” as soon as William and Kate fly back.
He said: “The vote is put to the people of the country to decide if they want to leave or not.
“The Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has a large majority so he doesn’t have to go to the people”.
She claimed the Cambridges’ royal tour was an “utter failure” and branded it “tone-deaf”.
Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu also Tweeted on the current trip, launching an attack on the monarchy.
“Jamaica Govt will commence the removal of the Queen as Head of State once the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave.
“#RoyalTourCaribbean is an utter failure. Times have changed and the tide has turned. This #PlatinumJubilee tour is tone deaf.
“British Monarchy faces a reckoning.”
William and Kate have stepped into the Caribbean for the first time as a couple.
The last senior royal to visit the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Belize was Prince Harry in 2012.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on an official visit to the Caribbean