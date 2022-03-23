Vidya Balan reveals how moviemakers are shameless, offer 'any kind' of role

Vidya Balan speaks on how a few moviemakers are shameless to offer any kind of role

Vidya Balan has recently opened up about the kind of roles she is offered even after starting off as a leading lady in movies.



Balan, known for her versatility and women-centric characters, speaking to Indian Express revealed that sometimes producers come up with scripts that make no sense.

“People are quite shameless and will come to you with everything,” the 43-year-old told the media outlet.



The Bollywood diva quipped, “Sometimes I go, bhaisaab but aap mere pas kyu aye ho (Brother, why have you come to me)?”

More to her statement, the actress said that at times she inquired the makers, “Hero ka role de rahe ho (Will you give me the hero’s role)? They just have no qualms and want to take a chance.”

See here:





Nevertheless, the Kahaani actress clarified about the roles she wanted to do, “I am not saying that I will only play the most important roles but I need something that I can get my teeth sink into,” she added.

Balan further said that she feels fortunate to enter the industry at the age of 26 and doing strong characters that has stood her out among her contemporaries.

Currently, the National Award-winning actress is seen in a new thriller movie Jalsa opposite Shefali Shah in key role. The story revolves around two women and their life and internal conflicts that they have to deal with.

The movie can be streamed now on Amazon Prime.