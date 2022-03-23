Kate Middleton sparks comparisons to Lara Croft after most recent appearance

Kate Middleton is being compared to a certain movie and video game character after her appearance In Belize.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the appearance in a jungle attire that emulated Lara Croft’s character.

The couple was visiting as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations during a tour of the Caribbean.

They were given a tour on Maya’s culture as they visited a 3,000-year-old royal residence and temple.

While both Kate and Prince William impressed with their attire, it was the Duchess who stole the show with her white top and G Star combat jeans and Superga trainers.

As photos of the couple went live fans could not help but note how similar she looked to Tomb Raider’s iconic character Lara Croft, which was played by Angelina Jolie and later Alicia Vikander.

One user said: "The Duchess of Cambridge giving Lara Croft a run for her money."

As another added: "The Duchess of Cambridge or…Kate Croft: Tomb Raider."

One commented: "The Duchess of Cambridge serving us with Tomb Raider vibes and I’m here for it."