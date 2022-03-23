'Bridgerton' series returns to Netflix on Friday

Hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" returns to screens on Friday.Based on the books by Julia Quinn, season two of the period drama focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he embarks on a search for a wife.



His attention turns to debutante Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran, newly arrived from India with her family. However, her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) is not impressed with Anthony’s pragmatic, loveless approach to the marriage market, setting the two on a collision course.



"There's pressure because it's such a beloved set of books, but also Kate and Anthony are really complicated and brilliant characters, and I know loads of people love them," Bailey told Reuters at the series' premiere in London on Tuesday.



The first "Bridgerton" series, which became a global phenomenon upon its release in late 2020, focused on the budding romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset and featured plenty of intimate scenes.

