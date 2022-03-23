'Bridgerton' series returns to Netflix on Friday

Hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" returns to screens on Friday.Based on the books by Julia Quinn, season two of the period drama focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he embarks on a search for a wife.
His attention turns to debutante Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran, newly arrived from India with her family. However, her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) is not impressed with Anthony’s pragmatic, loveless approach to the marriage market, setting the two on a collision course.
"There's pressure because it's such a beloved set of books, but also Kate and Anthony are really complicated and brilliant characters, and I know loads of people love them," Bailey told Reuters at the series' premiere in London on Tuesday.
The first "Bridgerton" series, which became a global phenomenon upon its release in late 2020, focused on the budding romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset and featured plenty of intimate scenes.
Amanda Bynes was put under the conservatorship after getting diagnosed with bipolar disorder
Jennifer Aniston posted a heartwarming birthday wish for Reese Witherspoon
The Duke of York makes his first public appearance in style, plans to attend Prince Philip's memorial service this month
Justin & Hailey Bieber dined out with Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker 10 days after Hailey was hospitalized for a blood...
Moses J. Moseley’s death: It remains unclear whether it was an accident, a suicide, or homicide
Kim Kardashian shows off gift box she received from Pete's ex Ariana Grande