Prince Andrew seen enjoying horse riding at Windsor in first public appearance since settlement in sex case

Prince Andrew was all smiles as he made his first public appearance at Windsor Estate weeks after settling '£12m' sex assault lawsuit with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke of York - who has been staying away from the public eye after being forced by the Queen to give up all his royal duties - smiled and laughed as he went out riding on a warm spring morning at Windsor Great Park on Tuesday.

The Queen's embattled son appeared two weeks after he was confirmed to have paid up to £12million to accuser Virginia Giuffre.



The 62-year-old has stepped down from public life and was also not present at Westminster Abbey last week for the Commonwealth Service which was attended by senior royals including Charles, Camilla, William and Kate.

'Stipulation of Dismissal' documents were filed with a court on March 8, with lawyers on both sides calling for the legal action to be dismissed, indicating the settlement has been paid. As the order was published, the Treasury confirmed no taxpayer funds were used for either the payment to Virginia Roberts or for the Duke of York's legal fees.

The Duke of York would reportedly attend his father the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service on March 29.