Pete Davidson's ex Ariana Grande sends amazing gift to Comedian's new flame Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has sent an amazing gift to the Comedian's new ladylove Kim Kardashian.

The singing sensation was engaged to Davidson in 2018 before the two broke it off after five months. During their short-lived romance, the couple appeared at a handful of red carpet events together and got multiple matching tattoos.



Taking to her Instagram Story, Kim Kardashian shared a gift box she received from Grande’s company, rem beauty.

In 2017, Kardashian attended Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” concert with her daughter North West. Then, in 2019, Grande made a guest appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after Kris Jenner had a cameo in the music video for Grande’s “Thank U, Next”.



On 16 March, Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Davidson on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying: "You know what, I’m in my 40s, **** it... just go for it, find your happiness. And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever."

Kardashian and Davidson officially shared their relationship on Instagram earlier this month. However, Kardashian and Grande’s lives have intertwined before Kardashian started dating Davidson.