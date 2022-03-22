Shilpa Shetty’s life mantra is a food for thought to keep you going this week: See pic

Shilpa Shetty, who is known for propagating a healthy lifestyle and fitness , delighted fans with a significant life lesson in new post.

The Bollywood diva’s social media handle mostly speak on optimism and keeping a positive approach towards life.

Recently, Shetty turned to Instagram to share a significant life lesson on how to pursue a dream without fear. The 46-year-old called it #ShilpakaMantra.

Take a look here:





The star wrote in the caption, “The one thing life taught me was that you can’t explore the wonders of the sea if you never leave the shore. Go out there and pursue your dreams.”

While speaking on the consequence of staying within the comfort zone, the actress added, “The comfort zone may feel good, but it’s never going to take you where you’re destined to be.”

“If you don’t succeed; then you can always retract, revise, and redo. You can do this!” she concluded.

Apart from enlightening posts, the Hungama 2 actress also put up some rib-tickling videos on her IG that usually leave fans in splits.



See here:





On the work front, the actress will be hosting a new wellness-themed show Shape of You produced by Mirchi.