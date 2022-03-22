Amanda Bynes 'All That' co-stars shower support on her ahead of conservatorship hearing

Amanda Bynes’ former co-stars from Nickelodeon show All That are extending their support to the She's All That actor prior to her court hearing on March 22nd.
In a conservation with TMZ, Knowings said, “If it were me, I would want people to support me,” adding that she won’t be able to attend the Tuesday hearing due to auditioning schedule.
However, Frierson will be there to root for the actor while she fights her legal battle.
Knowings added, “Amanda's a very different person today from the person she was back then, as we all are.”
“Amanda's a sweet person and loved working with her,” she concluded.
Amanda filed to end her 9-year-long conservatorship last month which has been tentatively terminated by the judge.
However, the final decision will come out after the Tuesday’s hearing.
