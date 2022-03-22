Amanda Bynes 9-year-long conservatorship likely to end

File Footage

Amanda Bynes' conservatorship to be reportedly terminated by the judge after 9 years.

According to People, the court documents says, "The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

The final decision, however, will be made on the Tuesday hearing by Judge Roger L. Lund.

The Nickelodeon alum requested to end her conservatorship last month which was imposed on her in 2013 after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was termed a maniac depressive.

The actor’s mother was put in charge of her personal, financial, and medical affairs. And unlike Britney Spears’ parents, the 35-year-old actor’s parents fully support her in decision as they have been helping her towards a healthy lifestyle.



