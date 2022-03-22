Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker enjoy dinner date night with Justin & Hailey Bieber

Fashion world BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber enjoyed a double-date night out in Santa Monica, California.

the runway queens were spotted enjoying time alongside their partners — Jenner's NBA boyfriend Devin Booker and Baldwin's husband Justin Bieber.

On Sunday night, the group dined out together 10 days after Hailey was hospitalized for a blood clot that left her experiencing ‘stroke like symptoms.’

The friends were clicked walking hand-in-hand while leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant, a popular Italian eatery in town.

For the casual dinner date, Jenner, 26 sported chic leather pants with a black and brown sheer tank top. While Booker, 25, opted for a pink shirt and tan jacket, which he paired with jeans and sneakers.

Meanwhile Hailey, 25, rocked a black halter dress and matching boots and kept her hair tied in a neat ponytail. Bieber, 28, coordinated in a black leather jacket. He also wore a multicolor sweater underneath with gray pants, accessorizing the look with sunglasses and a hat.