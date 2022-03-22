Kelly Clarkson dishes on first meeting with Snoop Dogg

Kelly Clarkson gave fans an insight into her first meeting with Snoop Dogg as he lauded the rap star for acknowledging her.

During their conversation with Access Hollywood, the duo, who are hosting American Song Contest, dished on first impression of each other amidst their first meeting at a award show.

"We didn't actually talk. It was like us passing, because he said my name, and I was just like, 'What!'" Clarkosn revisited.

The 50-year-old rapper added, “I called her name out, like, 'Kelly Clarkson!’"

“Kelly Clarkson, it's Snoop Dogg, what's happening? I (expletive) with you’” he told the publication.

However, the California Gurls hit-maker made Clarkson ‘feel good’ about herself when ‘everybody was not cool with’ her.

"I thought I was cool, because he knew who I was," Clarkson admitted.

Earlier on March 14, Clarkson told Insider that she’s looking forward to joining the hip-hop star on the show.

"We both really love watching people nail it. We both really love supporting other artists, and he's just fun to work with,” she said. “So I know we might seem like the odd couple, but we get along well.”