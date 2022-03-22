Kanye West updates ‘Donda 2’ post Grammys snub

File Footage

Kanye West has reportedly updated Donda 2 rapper with a few new verses added to We Did It Kid.



As per reports making rounds on internet, the 44-year-old hip-hop star has decided to feature Fivio Foreign in track from his latest album.

Earlier, three other artists joined the Flashing Lights song-maker on the song including Quavo, Offset and Baby Keem.

Moreover, Foreign also appears in City of Gods alongside Alicia Keys. The pair was spotted at West’s star-studded listening party in Miami.

Fans are anticipating Victoria Legrand Alex Scally and Alexander Levi joining West on the already-hit album.

Meanwhile, the Praise God rapper was recently barred from performing at this year’s Grammys over his ‘concerning online behaviour.’

“Our sources say Kanye’s team isn’t surprised by the decision,” Blast reported.