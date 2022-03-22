Kate Middleton, Prince William win the heart of Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton and Prince William have also won the heart of Queen Elizabeth II with their dance moves.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s dance video with Garifuna community in Belize went viral on social media and took the internet by storm.

The Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the Queen, shared the highlights of Kate and William’s Belize visit on its official Instagram handle on Tuesday.

In the first photo, Prince William can be seen dancing his heart out with local villagers.

“During their time in the country, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sampled some of Belize’s world-famous chocolate, spent time with the Garifuna community and learnt more about marine conservation, as well as visiting ancient Mayan site, Caracol, meeting Armed Forces personnel and celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” the palace said in the caption of the post.

Earlier, the palace also shared a collage of video clips including the dance of the duke.



