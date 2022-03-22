Zelensky lauds 'inspriing' Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for $35M Ukraine fund

Volodymyr Zelensky is thanking Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for raising $35 million to support refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

In a video call on Sunday, the trio discussed the way forward for Ukraine and 3.2 million refugees, who are suffering at the hands of Russian attacks.

"Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief.' He went on to say, 'They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @ Airbnb to help [Ukrainian flag] refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine." Zelensky noted on Twitter, sharing a screenshot from their conversation.

Earlier last week, Mila and Ashton turned to their Twitter to thank all those who stepped forward to help them raise money for Ukraine.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. 2 weeks ago, we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal. (1/5)," they captioned alongside a clip of the couple discussing their plans forward.

Take a look:



