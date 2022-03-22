Rihanna sparks engagement rumours after sporting flashy bling on THAT finger

Rihanna is seemingly off the market!

The Umbrella hit maker was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend, keeping her look casual for a stroll in the day.

The 34-year-old donned a black t-shirt with a monster truck printed on the front. However, what really caught fan attention from her photos was a large diamond ring the singer sported on her engagement finger.

The ring featured a thick gold band with a large diamond in the center, reports The Sun.

As per The Sunday Mirror, the singer and her rapper boyfriend are ready to seal the deal right after they welcomed their baby.

The source said: "Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP.

"They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They will be married, for sure."

The insider went on: "She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same. She has always wanted to get married and A$AP is her forever person."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will reportedly tie the knot in her native country Barbados.