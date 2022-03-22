Prince Harry’s name brings smile on Prince William’s face

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s name brought smile on his elder brother Prince William’s face amid their frosty relationship.
Duke of Cambridge also made rare comment about Prince Harry during his visit to Belize with Kate Middleton.
Prince William reportedly opened up about his brother when he was asked about Harry’s trip to Belize in 2012 while dancing with locals on Sunday.
Harry had also flaunted his dance moves during the visit.
The Mirror UK reported that Cynthia Ellis-Topsy, ambassador at large for the Garifuna nation, told the PEOPLE magazine : "I said to William that when [his brother] Prince Harry came to Belize he was dancing and didn't need encouragement. He is a wild card.
"William laughed and said, 'Harry's not self-conscious'."
Later, Prince William said on Instagram, “It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins.”
