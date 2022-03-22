Billie Eilish dishes on writing song for Daniel Craig’s final rendition of James Bond

Billie Eilish recently dished on her experience of writing theme song for Daniel Craig's final rendition of James bond in No Time To Die while she spilled the beans on working under ‘pressure’.

During her conversation Deadline’s Crew Call podcast (via Metro), the Bad Guy hit-maker talked about her much-loved song which has garnered massive response including Oscar nod, a Grammy and Golden Globe award.

However, the 20-year-old singer was worried about the recording given that Craig was to approve the song for his final instalment.

“Daniel had to be the one to sign off on it and it’s a really big deal to him, it’s his entire last 17 years or something, and that’s a lot for him,” she said.

“It was his last film, it’s something that has taken over his life for as long as he’s done it and been incredibly important. Of course this movie is going to be the most important because it’s the last one,” Eilish explained.

“The song needs to be good. I didn’t know if it was going to be good enough for him. But then it went into the movie and when we met Daniel Craig he was just the most charming, kind, amazing person and he was so complimentary and it meant so much to me,” she recalled.

Eilish also considered handing over the project to other artist.“We didn’t have a feeling (of) ‘we’re the perfect people to do this'... It was like, ‘oh no, somebody else should do this’.”

“We were dying to do it but we definitely didn’t feel worthy at all. I hate the word easy because it wasn’t easy, but it just flowed naturally,” she added.