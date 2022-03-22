Kate Middleton addresses pre-wedding split from Prince William: Throwback

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for more than a decade now and share three kids between them, however, the couple had actually broken up before officially sealing the deal.



The Duke of Cambridge, now 39, and the now Duchess of Cambridge, 40, underwent some serious relationship problems in 2007 which caused them to temporarily split before eventually announcing their engagement in 2010.

According to Express UK, William and Kate later addressed their split with the Duchess revealing that it taught her some valuable lessons.

Kate was quoted as saying at the time: “At the time I wasn't very happy about it but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised.”

She went on to add: “I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger. I really valued that time, for me as well, although I didn't think it at the time.”

As for Prince William, he revealed that the split was about “just a bit of space” and that it eventually “worked out for the better.”

According to reports at the time, William was the one to cut off the two’s relationship, and had actually given Kate a call while she was at work. Her colleagues later confirmed that the future Queen was ‘pacing’ and looked ‘upset’ while on the said call.