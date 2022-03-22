Prince Harry ‘uninvited’ from Prince William’s 40th birthday?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Prince William’s seemingly ongoing feud has stretched on for almost two years now and while fans would like to think that time has helped the two, it seems that the feud is still fresh.



According to Heat magazine, Prince Harry’s decision to pull out of attending grandad Prince Philip’s memorial and choosing to travel for the Invictus Games instead has apparently caused fresh strife between the brothers.

Sources claim that since Harry’s latest snub, Prince William has ruled out the chance of ‘extending any olive branches’ from his side, which include taking him off the invite list to his 40th birthday in June.

“William still loves Harry – that will never change – but his apparent insensitivity makes him persona non grata at the moment and it will take some miracle for that to change,” a source was quoted as saying.

Despite that, insiders privy to the matter have claimed that ‘instead of waiting for Harry and Meghan Markle to decline his invitation, William will just not extend an invite altogether!