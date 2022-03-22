British politician 'enjoyed' dog food intended for Queen's corgi: report

A British lawmaker munched on biscuits meant for the Queen’s beloved corgis, a royal author claimed.



The then Health Secretary Alan Johnson accidentally snacked on food intended for the royal canines while dining at Windsor Castle, according to 'Queen of Our Times', written by Robert Hardman.

The minister reportedly had no clue he was eating dog food until after his lunch with Paul Murphy, then the Welsh Secretary.

The book stated: “The two Cabinet ministers left in high spirits

“We were waiting for our cars and Paul said, ‘What a wonderful meal’.

“I said, ‘I loved it. I loved every minute of it.’

“As they discussed the food, Johnson mentioned that he had particularly enjoyed the cheese and the unusual dark biscuits.

“Paul said, ‘No, the dark biscuits were for the corgis!’.

“At that point – to Alan Johnson’s eternal amusement – it suddenly dawned on him that he had been munching away on dog snacks.

“‘I don’t think I’d had cheese with a Bonio biscuit before’.”

