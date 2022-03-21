Kylie Jenner gives peek inside her life with Travis Scott and birth of baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner delighted fans as she shared amazing labor room footage from birth of baby Wolf and gave peek inside her private life with Travis Scott and Stormi.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul, who had gone into hiding during her pregnancy in the wake of Astroworld tragedy, detailed her her second pregnancy journey in an emotional video.

In the footage, Travis Scott can also be seen reacting to the happy news that the rapper is set to become a father again.

The cli, titled 'To Our Son', begins with a close-up of the reality star's pregnancy test as she breaks the news to boyfriend Travis Scott, their daughter Stormi, and momager Kris Jenner.

The candid footage then details the following months of her pregnancy, ending with Kylie, 24, in labor surrounded by her family. 'The Kardashians' star welcomed her second child with Scott, 30, on February 2.

In the emotional video, Kylie asks Stormi if she would mind sharing a birthday with her little brother, as she reveals that his due date was initially on Stormi's birthday.

The video then shows Kylie, Travis and their daughter Stormi all going to the beauty mogul's doctors appointment together. 'Honestly, you're days away from a heartbeat,' the reality star is told as her face lights up with excitement at the appointment.