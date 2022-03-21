Shane Richie leaves fans in awe with incredible transformation as drag queen

Shane Richie left fans in awe with his shocking transformation while touring UK theatres in Everyone's Talking About Jamie.



The former EastEnders star, 58, stunned viewers after he transformed into a drag queen for Instagram post on Sunday.

He looked completely unrecognizable as he wore a pale makeup, fake eyelashes ,bold eyeliner and a curly ginger wig.

Continuing his look with eye-popping red lipstick, he accessorised with a pair of black drop earrings for his eccentric new role.



He's currently starring as Loco Chanelle in the musical production of the West End extravaganza, where he most recently performed in Woking's New Victoria Theatre.

Clearly having a blast in his latest venture, he captioned the snap: 'Woking @newvictoriatheatrewoking you didn’t let us down !!!

'Wonderful catching up some old faces and meeting some new #soldout @jamiemusical #livetheatre #dragqueen #locochanelle #jamietour.'