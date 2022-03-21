Kate Middleton and Prince William to face something unexpected in Jamaica

File Footage





Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly face protests as they visit Jamaica on Tuesday as part of their ongoing Platinum Jubilee tour of the Caribbean.

According to The Independent, a protest calling for slavery reparations has been scheduled near the British High Commission in Jamaica’s capital city of Kingston, with the planned demonstration due to take place on Tuesday, March 22, around 10:30am in the morning.

The protest, that has reportedly been arranged by the Jamaican human rights coalition Advocates Network, will be backed by ’60 reasons for an apology and compensation from the crown’ to mark Jamaica’s upcoming 60th independence anniversary.

The coalition has also penned an open letter to the monarchy that has been signed by about 100 major figures in Jamaica.

“We will not participate in your Platinum Jubilee celebration! We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind,” read the letter.

Prince William and Kate, meanwhile, will be visiting Jamaica as one leg of their ongoing week-long Caribbean tour to Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Speculation of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt being involved in the tour is also rife.