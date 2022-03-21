Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers spotted showing affection, fuel reconciliation rumours

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were seen at a winery in California showing affection to each other amid reconciliation rumours.
The couple was seen together a month after calling off their engagement in February 2022.
Talking about the couple spending time together, an insider told People magazine, "They seemed really happy."
"Shailene was sitting on Aaron's lap while they hung out at the table with friends," the source added.
The insider went on to share, "They kissed each other's heads and were very affectionate.”
Ever since their break up, Shailene and Aaron have been spending a lot of time with each other. The pair even attended a wedding together as friends.
Earlier, a source had revealed to the news outlet, "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship. Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try."
The insider added, "He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."
