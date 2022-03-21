Madonna ‘can't get her act together’ amid biopic making: reports

Madonna is reportedly not going easy on actors, including Alexa Demie and Julia Garner, who auditioned to helm her role in upcoming biopic due to the Queen of Pop’s diva demands.

According to OK!, the 63-year-old singer has been “putting them (actors) through the wringer” amidst the auditions.

“They’ve got to read, sing and dance for her and even do a choreography boot camp,” an insider revealed.

The Hung Up singer, who is completely focused on making the film a success, also roped in a new writer to ‘reconceive the film from the ground up’.

“The studio wants something simple, but she’s going for something a lot more artsy,” the source shared.

Talking about the project getting delayed, the source scoffed, “this project has been in development for two years and it's not even close to getting off the ground.”

"It's baffling that Madonna can't get her act together ether — and worse, she’s making it torture for everyone else,” it added.

“In Madonna's mind, she has accomplished everything to the highest standard aside from film. She knows that directing her biopic could be her last chance for Oscar gold," the source talked about the pop-star’s passion for the project.