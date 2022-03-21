Britney Spears is working on new music: report

File Footage

Britney Spears will be treating her fans to brand new music after taking a break for 6 years.

The Toxic hit maker is reportedly taking things slow as she is ‘not putting pressure’ on herself to release an album right away, as per reports.

An insider told The Sun, “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music.”

The source added that the 40-year-old singer's former collaborators are interested in working with her again following the release of her last album Glory in 2016.

“Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved,” the source said.

The insider concluded that the pop icon “has been through an incredibly tough few years but deep down she does love making music and performing so to have some new music out there could really help her turn over a new leaf.”