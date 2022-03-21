Doja Cat halts live performance to help distressed fan: ‘We can’t have that happening’

File Footage

Doja Cat, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is currently garnering praises for being attentive towards audience of her shows as she recently halted her live performance to help a distressed fan.



A video from the Woman singer’s Lollapalooza Argentina show is surfacing on the internet in which Doja Cat can be seen setting stage on fire amid Planet Her song performance.

However, the Need To Know hit-maker quickly stopped her show when she noticed a fan in need of help among the audience. “Yo. Cut it!” she shouted as per Billboards’ reports.

“Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Somebody needs help over there. Is that right? Am I right? Somebody needs help?” she asked.

Talking to the hyped-up crowd, she said, “I love you guys, I really do. We can’t have that happening.”

“You guys over there in that circle that just signaled to me, when everything’s OK, you just go like this,” she ensured concertgoers.

“Just do that, OK? Just wave. If it’s not OK, then don’t do anything. But once it’s OK, just do something with your hands like this,” she added. “I’m sorry, I can’t keep going if things aren’t good.”

Not only this, the 26-year-old singer also explained her fans that it was important to check on the distressed crowd.

“It’s nobody’s fault. This stuff happens. There’s a lot of people, and people get crushed. It’s a lot. If you could see the point of view that I’m seeing it from, it’s a lot of people … Don’t get, you know, sad or upset. I’ll be back. I will. I will, I promise,” she said before resuming her show.