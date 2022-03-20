Brad Pitt's action-drama 'Bullet Train' gets new release date

After a short delay, Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated film Bullet Train is all set to hit the theatres on new release date.

Sony Pictures have officially confirmed that the upcoming action-drama, which was initially scheduled to release on July 15, will now release on July 29.

As per Deadline reported, the production house confirmed Bullet Train’s new release date on July 29 after announcing July 15 slot for Where the Crawdads Sing’s release.

Helmed by the Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, Bullet Train stars the Fight Club actor as an assassin who faces struggle on the first day of his work as he finds himself among other professional killers with a similar mission on the train.

Apart from Pitt, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Benito A Martínez Ocasio.