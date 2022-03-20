Prince George, Princess Charlotte forced to follow ‘cruel’ royal rule

File Footage





There are some truly absurd rules that members of the British royal family must adhere to, with one such rule proving particularly harsh for young Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, reported My London.

According to reports, the royal family, headed by monarch Queen Elizabeth, has some rules that would make you scratch your head in disbelief over the ‘absurdity’ of them; like one that dictates all official gifts given to any royal family member can be taken by the Queen.

The rule, which reportedly can be of some hassle for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is part of a seven-page royal handbook on the etiquette of accepting gifts.

This means that when any of the children get gifts from anyone outside sources, it may never directly reach them!

The royal family’s rule on gifts state: “Gifts are defined as official when received during an official engagement or duty or in connection with the official role or duties of a Member of The Royal Family.”

“Official gifts are not the private property of the Member of The Royal Family who receives them but are instead received in an official capacity in the course of official duties in support of, and on behalf of The Queen,” it goes on to explain.