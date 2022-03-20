Queen Elizabeth ‘can’t stand for long’ as health fears worsen

File Footage





Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s mobility is reportedly worsening with the monarch unable to ‘walk or stand for long’.

The new reports about the Queen’s health come just days after news that she will only undertake light duties now.

After the nearly 96-year-old monarch was forced to miss some of the biggest royal events in her calendar this year, veteran royal reporter Phil Dampier told The Telegraph: “It’s quite simple, really. She’s finding it extremely difficult to walk or stand for long periods.”

The comment comes weeks after reports of the Queen struggling with mobility started doing the rounds, with the monarch herself taking a quip at it during an engagement with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

She also took a jibe at it while meeting some military visitors at Windsor Castle last month, telling them: “As you can see, I can’t move.”

Royal staff is said to be adjusting the Queen’s schedule so she can manage to attend her late husband Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial in April.

About her appearance at the memorial, Dampier commented: “She will make a huge effort to attend Prince Philip’s memorial, but they will have to make allowances for her – and no one will begrudge it. She’s nearly 96.”