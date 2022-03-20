Ariana Grande talked about 'almost marrying' Pete Davidson in Thank You, Next

Ariana Grande wrote a break up song about Pete Davidson, one where she was widely 'thankful' for the relationship.

The singer, who was briefly engaged to the SNL star before parting ways in 2018, split for reasons unknown. And as Pete is constantly making headlines over his romance with Kim Kardashian, Kevin E G Perry from Independent.co.uk is talking of his whirlwind romance with the Side To Side singer.

"Davidson’s star continued to rise, but he finally crossed over into the pop culture major leagues in 2018 when he began dating chart supernova Ariana Grande. Their romance was a whirlwind one. They got together in May and by the following month had announced their engagement. The relationship made for perfect tabloid fodder, as Grande had only recently broken up with rapper Mac Miller," recalled the columnist.

"She then wrote a song about him, 2018’s “Pete Davidson”. Even after their nuptials were called off in October, she referred to him again in break-up hit “Thank U, Next”, singing: “Even almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful.”

