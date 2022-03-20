BTS’ Jimin admits he’s scared to use Instagram: Here’s why

BTS member Jimin recently admitted that the K-pop idol is scared to use Instagram as he talked about being inactive on the platform.

During his candid chat with the rest of the members of the septet, the Filter singer said, “With Instagram, I can’t go on it. Because I’m scared I might press something wrong.”

Reacting to his confession, the group’s leader RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, encouraged the 26-year-old singer by saying, “Jimin, please post” before he told him an easier way to interact with fans on the app.

“Do a story!” Nam-joon said.

Hyping Jimin up, his band member J-Hope said, “Take it right now!”

Feeling overwhelmed by all sorts of suggestions being showered over him from group members, Jimin hilariously stood up in the middle of the discussion and shouted, “SOMETHING IS GETTING POSTED TODAY!”

Fans were glad to see Jimin’s first post in a while as soon as the live broadcast ended as his picture quickly garnered six million likes.



