Meghan Markle’s Oprah appearance tipped for Oscars by expert

Meghan Markle’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey deserves an Oscar of its own, at least according to a royal expert, reported Express UK.
Taking to Twitter to hit out at the Duchess of Sussex, royal expert Richard Eden shared his view on Meghan and Harry being asked to hand out the Best Picture honour at the Academy award ceremony.
Referencing the couple’s 2021 explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, Eden said: “Some might say #Meghan deserves an Oscar of her own for that #Oprah performance.”
The direct taunt from Eden came soon after a close US source was quoted by The Sun: “Harry and Meghan were first approached two years ago for the ceremony but politely declined.”
“Obviously they’d be a huge coup this year, and could use their appearance to make an impassioned speech of their choosing, most likely Ukraine. Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some amazing A-list names to take to the stage and Harry and Meghan would be the icing on the cake,” the insider added.
The source went on to share that Harry might not attend after all: “It’s still up in the air, but in all likelihood — especially in the wake of recent publicity — Harry won’t attend.”
