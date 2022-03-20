BTS' RM shares his whole family contracted Covid-19, apologises to father

BTS' RM recently spilled that his entire family got Covid-19 and apologised to his father as the he believes that his dad got it from him.



BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recently did a live session on V Live.

Amid all they spoke about a host of topics including their health, upcoming Las Vegas concert, their Seoul concert, and hair colour.

During the session, they also discussed about the high number of Covid-19 cases and asked ARMY to take care.

Meanwhile, Jungkook informed, "No one in my family got it yet."

RM said, "Everyone in my family got it. I think my dad got it from me... I'm sorry dad."

Suga said, "My dad caught it, and then my mom did too."

Suga went on to add, "These days everyone is getting it, so you have to be careful. For me, I did say in/for the (news) articles that I was asymptomatic in case (you all) would worry (I didn't want you all to worry) but I did have some symptoms so.."

To note, RM contracted the coronavirus in December along with Jin. Both of them recovered in January. Suga, Jimin, and V have also recovered after contracting Covid-19.