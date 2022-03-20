Jennifer Lopez takes fans behind Madison Square Garden stage with Maluma

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez on Friday unveiled a new video of her song Marry Me as the Hustlers actor took fans behind the rehearsals of her Madison Square Garden stage with Maluma.



Taking to Facebook, JLo dropped an exclusive music video for hit track for her movie in which the On The Floor song-maker can be seen preparing her show with her 28-year-old co-star.

The video also features a few glimpses of both the stars giving shots for their romantic comedy which was released in February.

Lopez, during her conversation with People, expressed that she had fun in helming the role of a renowned singer in the movie which was also ‘cathartic’.

The On My Way singer admitted that she liked “revealing a little something of what it's like living in the public eye."

Lopez also curated the soundtrack for the movie. "The songs tell the story just as much," she said.