Kate Middleton, Prince William share a glimpse as they arrive in Belize

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a glimpse of their trip as the royal couple arrived in Belize on Saturday for a weeklong Caribbean tour.



Taking to their official Twitter and Instagram handles, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared stunning photos from their visit.

They posted the adorable photos with caption, “Arriving in Belize, the first stop of our Caribbean tour!”.

Royal fans have showered love on Kate and Prince William shortly after they posted the pictures.

Earlier, they arrived in Belize on Saturday and held meeting with Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and his wife at the Laing Building, as they begin their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

William and Kate’s visit comes nearly four months after Barbados voted to become a republic, cutting ties with the monarchy but remaining part of the British-led Commonwealth of Nations.



