Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Belize after protest

This is the first of this year’s Platinum Jubilee tours of the 14 Realms where the Queen remains the Head of State.

The couple will not visit a cacao farm in an indigenous region of Belize as planned on their Caribbean tour, the Belize government said Friday, after local villagers staged a protest against their arrival.

The royal couple was due to visit the Akte 'il Ha cacao farm in the Maya village of Indian Creek in the Toledo district on Sunday morning, according to a preliminary schedule.

A contingency plan would instead be activated and a new site announced, the government press service said on Friday.