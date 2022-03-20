Camilla' s patronage twice caused tension between her and Meghan Markle: report

Camilla, who has been named as the new patron of the National Theatre, seems to be upset after taking over the role previously held by the Duchess of Sussex, according to a media report.

The patronage had twice caused tension between the two women, according to report.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly forced to quit the job last year when her exit from the Royal Family along with her husband Prince Harry was finalised. It was one of several royal patronages handed to Meghan when she married Harry.

According to a media outlet, the patronage has twice been the source of major tension between both Meghan and Camilla, who is also a known lover of the arts.



The first time came in 2019 as according to a source, when the Queen handed Meghan the patronage, the news did not go down too well with Camilla.



They told the Times : "She really wanted it. She was pretty miffed when it went to Meghan."

However, Meghan managed just one official visit to the National Theatre before she and Harry announced they were stepping down as senior royals and moving to the US for a new life.

And the source added that the duchess would be "all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it first time round".



The second time Meghan's former patronage drove a wedge between her and her stepmother-in-law was in 2020, when the Mirror revealed an incident left Camilla "very upset".



On that day, Meghan released photos of herself visiting the National Theatre at the same time Camilla gave a landmark speech at the 10th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival in London on domestic abuse.

Earlier today, the National Theatre said it was delighted Camilla, a long-standing supporter for the arts, had been given the role, describing her as a devoted fan of theatre and champion of literature and drama.