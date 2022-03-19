Kate Middleton and Prince William sleep in separate beds?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are well loved across the world, are renowned for abiding by royal traditions but also for starting to inject some of their modern ways.



Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband Prince Philip may have lived apart for many of the final years of his life, with the Duke of Ebinburgh spending time at the Sandringham Estate for his retirement while the the monarch carried on duties from Buckingham Palace.

But whenever the two royals were in the same residence, such as when they both moved into Windsor Castle during the pandemic, they were known to have separate bedrooms, in keeping with an old aristocratic custom. In high society, it is not uncommon for married couples to sleep apart and seems to be a rule the Queen fervently stuck to.

However, this tradition is likely to have been overlooked by the Cambridges who are of a different generation, according to Express UK.



During term time, Kate and William are based in a four-storey apartment at Kensington Palace with their children - Prince George (8), Princess Charlotte (6) and Prince Louis (3).

Kensington Palace is a practical base as not only is it William and Kate's administrative office, but it is also a short drive from George and Charlotte's school, Thomas's Battersea.

Apartment 1A has reportedly two master bedrooms on the ground floor but while the option is there for them to sleep separately, the two are understood to share a bedroom.

During their three-day whistlestop tour of the UK in 2021, however, Kate and William slept in separate beds on the train. The Royal Train's suite had “his and hers” single beds.

