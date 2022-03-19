Daniel Radcliffe spills how he bagged ‘Weird Al’ role: Read on

Actor, Daniel Radcliffe, widely known for his role as Harry Potter, is set to play the parody-song specialist in a biopic for the Roku Channel.

Amid all, the Jungle star, 32, visited The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and spilled how he bagged Weird Al role in his upcoming biopic film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

During the show when host, Fallon asked The Lost City star if he had previously met Yankovic, to which he said, no.

“When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, ‘I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me? I’m mystified but excited,'” Radcliffe recalled.

He went on to explain that in November 2010, he was on the Graham Norton Show and, by heart, recited every word of humorist Tom Lehrer’s novelty song The Elements.

For unversed, the song lists all the elements of the periodic table in order that rhymes and is sung to the tune of the Major-General’s Song from opera The Pirates of Penzance. At the time, Radcliffe’s fellow Graham Norton guests, Colin Farrell and Rihanna, appeared to not quite know what to make of the feat.



“I sang The Elements next to Colin Farrell and a very amused Rihanna,” said Radcliffe.

The actor added that he sensed Rihanna “was like, who is this kid, and why is he singing all of The Elements?”

He continued, “I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it.’ And so he picked me. So I’m very, very lucky, and now I’ve gotten to have accordion lessons with Al.”

On the work front, Radcliffe’s latest film The Lost City is set to be released on March 25, 2022, by Paramount Pictures.