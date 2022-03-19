Daniel Radcliffe opens up on his relationship with Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe gushed over his girlfriend of ten years Erin Darke in a recent interview.
In an appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna, one of the hosts asked the Harry Potter star if he was ‘happy’ with Erin.
The 32-year-old actor responded to the question while he laughed, "Yeah, yeah, yeah. Me and Erin have been together 10 years now almost."
The actor then added, "She's awesome."
The couple started dating when they starred in a 2013 movie Kill Your Darling, however, they announced their relationship publically a year later.
Recently, the duo walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of Daniel’s latest release The Lost City, for the first time since 2014.
The actor shares the screen with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt in the romantic adventure comedy.
