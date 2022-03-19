Chaney Jones comes out in support of Kanye West

US rapper Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones has shared a cryptic post seemingly aimed to support her beau after he was blocked from posting on Instagram for 24 hours.



Chaney shared an Insta story, where she says, “Work on things people can’t take away from you.”

“Things like your mindset, character, personality, transparency, your entire being,” she further said.

Chaney’s message comes a day after Instagram blocked Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, from using his account for 24 hours for violating the social network´s harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old megastar has been in the spotlight for several weeks over his attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating Kardashian.

West, who is now officially divorced, has publicly called on Kardashian to reconcile their relationship.

An Instagram spokesperson said that West was prevented from posting, commenting and sending DMs on the social network for 24 hours.



It also deleted content -- without saying specifically what -- from his account for violating rules on hate speech, bullying and harassment.