Pete Davidson officially introduced as boyfriend to North by Kim Kardashian?

Pete Davidson is having girlfriend Kim Kardashian gush over her life!

A source close the the couple has revealed the the 41-year-old SKIMS founder is excited to have Pete around her sisters and family. The SNL star however has not yet met Kim's kids.

"Kim loves having him around her family and sisters. They are getting pretty serious and Kim's excited to incorporate him more into her life," the insider tells E!

Another source admitted that Pete has "really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this," adding, "It's been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him."

Kim is also "really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself," the insider continued. "She thinks it's complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She's so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on."

The insider information comes after Kanye West bashed Kim for not letting him meet his kids in the house.

"The new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to," he told Hollywood Unlocked.

Kim shares her four children—North West, 8; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2—with her ex Kanye West.