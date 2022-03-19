Kim Kardashian supports Kanye West 'fair' Instagram ban

Kim Kardashian feels Kanye West Instagram ban is 'fair.'

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder was revealed when she was told the rapper has been banned from the social media app, an insider tells PEOPLE.

"Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn't very dramatic. She didn't make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye's posts have been exhausting for her though," reveals the source.

While Kanye's Instagram suspension ends today, fans have spotted the rapper deleting all the previous posts on the photo-sharing app.

"It's very impressive how calm and collected she is able to stay. She is very happy with [boyfriend] Pete [Davidson]. Her kids are doing great," adds the source. "She is trying her best to stay positive and focus on all the amazing things in her life."

Kim and Kanye are parents to four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½

Kanye West came under fire with Meta bosses when he launched a racial slur for comedian Trevor Noah.

“All in together now… K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya,” he replaced Kumbaya with the offensive slur while targeting Noah.

Earlier in the day, Trevor Noah talked about Kanye's toxic attempts to get Kim back.

Their feud has “grown into a story that seems fully tabloid, but I think ... deserves a little more awareness from the general public ... because it touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit," began Noah.

“What she’s going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave. You know, people always say that phrase to women. They go, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ ... Yeah. Because a lot of women realize when they do leave, the guy will get even crazier. And when I say ‘crazy,’ I don’t mean ‘mental health crazy,’” he said.