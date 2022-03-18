Duchess Camilla ‘delighted’ at taking Meghan Markle’s role

File Footage





Duchess Camilla on Thursday replaced her step daughter-in-law Meghan Markle as the patrol of the National Theatre, two years after the role caused significant tension between the two women.

A source close to the development told The Mirror that Camilla was “all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it first time round.”

The comment alluded to the role being the source of tension between the step mother and daughter-in-law and it can be traced back to when Meghan was handed the role the first time around.

In 2020, The Mirror had revealed that Meghan’s decision to release photos of herself visiting the National Theatre as its patron left Camilla ‘very upset’ as they overshadowed an important campaign of hers.

On the same day as Meghan’s pictures came out, Duchess Camilla had given a landmark speech about domestic abuse at the 10th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival in London.

With this incident, Meghan reportedly ‘broke a pledge’ to not overshadow Camilla’s campaign.

An insider also told the publication at the time: “Camilla’s work is very important to her and her decision to highlight the scourge of domestic violence at the 10th ¬anniversary of Women of the World was a carefully thought-out plan.”

"Of course, it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla’s speech should take precedence. -Unfortunately, some people had other ideas.”