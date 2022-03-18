Amy Schumer shares real parenting advice with new-mom Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer revealed she passed on her parental experience to her long-time friend and new mother Jennifer Lawrence.
In a conversation with People, the Schumer, the mother of a son, stated, "It's just about failing."
"It's like stand up. You mess up so bad," Schumer went on.
"It couldn't go much worse than what we named our son initially," she joked about initially naming her son Gene Attell.
"But they're doing great,” Schumer added. “They really are just such clear, natural parents."
Lawrence gave birth to her first born, whom she shares with husband Cooke Maroney, in February 2022.
