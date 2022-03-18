Leonardo DiCaprio praises efforts of NGOs working in war-torn Ukraine

File Footage

Leonardo DiCaprio lauded the humanitarian organizations that are helping the innocent people of the war-zone Ukraine after Russia invaded the country in February.

Taking to Instagram, the Revenant actor dropped some images of charities helping innocent souls affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.

DiCaprio captioned the post: “The victims of warfare in Ukraine have lost everything from their loved ones to basic materials for survival.”

“Humanitarian organizations like Save the Children, Care, IRC and UNHCR are on the ground, dedicating their personnel and resources to support families and innocent people," he added.

Earlier, a false news circulated on social media that the actor had donated $10 million to the war zone.

However, later an insider revealed to People that the Academy award winner made “several donations to humanitarian organizations linked to Ukraine, including donations to CARE, the IRC, UNHCR, and Save the Children.”